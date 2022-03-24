Lamoille County is holding several rabies clinics on Saturday, March 26, by Stowe Veterinary Clinic.
In Vermont, rabies is found in raccoons, skunks, foxes, bats and woodchucks. Cats, dogs and livestock can get it if they are not vaccinated.
In 2021, 588 animals were tested by the Vermont Department Health Laboratory in 159 towns across Vermont, and 18 animals tested positive, including two cats.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
• Morrisville VFW, 8:30-10 a.m.
• Eden town garage 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Hyde Park town clerk’s office, noon-1 p.m.
• Wolcott town clerk’s office, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Rabies and distemper vaccines will be available for a fee.
If your dog or cat has been vaccinated in the past bring a previous certificate with you. Masks are required.
