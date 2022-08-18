A hand-crafted quilt donated to the Jeudevine Library by Becky Phillips of Wolcott will be raffled off to benefit the library’s expansion project.
Phillips started quilting while caring for her mother in her final years and a hospice volunteer, Winnie Biddleman, helped her create the quilt.
Raffle tickets are on sale at the library and other locations in Hardwick. There is a longer story about the creation of the quilt on the website, jeudevinememoriallibrary.org/adults.
View the quilt at the library and starting on Sept. 1 at the Clip Joint salon on Main Street in Hardwick.
Tickets cost $5 each or buy 6 for $25. All proceeds go to the expansion fund. The winning entry will be pulled on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hardwick Craft Fair.
For more information call the library at 802-472-5948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.