The LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont hosts a series of town halls throughout the winter to hold space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and/or queer, intersex and asexual community members to share what is important to them, explore ways folks are building in their own communities, and create or strengthen connections.
Upcoming sessions, all at 7 p.m., include:
• Thursday, Feb. 4 — Rural Queerness, facilitated by Justin Marsh and Eva Westheimer.
• Tuesday, Feb. 9 — Youth, facilitated by Outright.
• Thursday, Feb. 18 — Aging, facilitated by Rachel Desilets and Keith Goslant.
• Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Racial Justice, facilitated by Reggie Condra and Eva Westheimer.
• Tuesday, March 2 — Town Meeting, facilitated by Brenda Churchill and Keith Goslant.
Registration is required. To register or for more info, visit pridevt.org or contact Justin Marsh at justin@pridecentervt.org or at 802.730.2383.
The LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont is a loose coalition of organizations that support our queer and trans community members across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.