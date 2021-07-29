Modern Times Theater will entertain in the backyard of the Greensboro Free Library, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2 p.m.
The theater troupe entertains audiences with its handmade wooden and papier-mache puppets, in a modern Vermont update of the age-old Punch and Judy show. There will be live acoustic music on a variety of instruments, from the ukulele to the bicycle pump, as well as a puppet show, all calculated to delight and enlighten both children and their folks.
Rose Friedman and Justin Lander have been making and performing puppet shows together since 2003. They are co-founders of Vermont Vaudeville, Vermont’s premier vaudeville troupe.
The free event is for both children and adults. Contact youth librarian Emily Purdy with questions greensborokids@gmail.com or 533-2531.
