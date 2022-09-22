In the fall of 2021, the River Arts board formed a plan to establish a community printmaking studio.
Thanks to the generosity of Jo Harrison and Judith Wrend, River Arts is now home to a cast-iron printmaking press from the mid 1800s.
The press served as the catalyst for a renovation of the center’s upstairs back classroom. A grant from the Vermont Children’s Trust Foundation led to the purchase of a four-color screen-printing press, an exposure unit and a power washer to clean screens.
There still more to do, so if you’d like to help get the community printmaking studio up and running, reach out to the chair of the programming committee, Amy Kolb Noyes.
