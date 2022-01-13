On Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. Healthy Lamoille Valley offers a free online discussion on teens and cannabis and a look at data on the impacts of legal retail markets on youth with John Seales, an appointed member of the legislatively mandated Substance Misuse Prevention Advisory Council and the council’s equity, prevention and policy subcommittees.
Register in advance: healthylamoillevalley.org/teens-and-cannabis.
