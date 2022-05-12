Transport yourself back in time at a 1920’s art deco adult prom.
Jenna’s Promise is hosting a 1920s themed, substance-free prom at Jenna’s House, 117 St. Johns St., Johnson, on Saturday, May 21, 6:30-10 p.m., with live DJ, food and drinks.
Get fancy and come ready to dance. All proceeds support recovery programs at Jenna’s Promise.
Tickets are $15 or $20 at the door. Get tickets at bit.ly/3vTwodX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.