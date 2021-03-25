The Morrisville Rotary has extended the Polar Non-Splash to benefit the United Way of Lamoille County’s barn renovation project. Due to COVID-19, the virtual “Shiver and Share” challenge has resulted in creative displays of chilly activities.
Donors have biked, snowshoed, made snow angels, gone fishing and snowboarded in summer attire to raise funds.
To date, 150 individuals, businesses, organizations and the faith community have raised $15,260. The goal is $40,000 with half the proceeds benefiting United Way of Lamoille County to complete the new home of the Salvation Farms’ Lamoille Gleaning Program.
Rotary will use the other half of the funds to continue its community service.
Visit uwlamoille.org/shiver or call 802-888-3252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.