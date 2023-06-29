Poet and Greensboro summer resident Katherine Williams recently retired from a career in art therapy and clinical psychology and published her first book of poems, “Still Life,” last year.

She will read her poems at the Greensboro Free Library on Wednesday, July 12, at 5 p.m. Artist Lois Eby contributed the cover art for “Still Life” and will talk about her artwork after the reading.

