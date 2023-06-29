Poet and Greensboro summer resident Katherine Williams recently retired from a career in art therapy and clinical psychology and published her first book of poems, “Still Life,” last year.
She will read her poems at the Greensboro Free Library on Wednesday, July 12, at 5 p.m. Artist Lois Eby contributed the cover art for “Still Life” and will talk about her artwork after the reading.
Williams’ poems explore moments of beauty, tenderness, doubt and devastation and become a celebration of the human capacity for joy amid life’s complexities.
Author Ellen Bass writes, “With rich sensory detail and a keen perception of the natural world, Katherine Williams explores absence and presence and affirms that even after great loss, life is Still Life. Through the roles of daughter, mother, wife, widow, grandmother, and contemplative, she explores how sorrow ‘ties us to each other, wears our edges smooth, and over and over washes the world, leaving us rinsed and clean.’”
This reading is the first of Greensboro Free Library’s summer adult program series, every Wednesday from July 12 through Aug. 9, with a final author reading on Thursday, Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.