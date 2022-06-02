The Swap Sisters and the East Hardwick Grange are holding their annual plant swap, Tuesday, June 7, 5-7 p.m., at Caledonia Grange #9, 88 E. Church St., East Hardwick.
All plants are free to take or drop off. If you bring plants, make sure they are labeled and disease free. All types of plants are welcome, from annual vegetable and flower starts to perennials, fruits and tubers.
Do not bring extremely invasive plants to share and keep an eye out for jumping worms. (Learn more at vtinvasives.org/invasive/jumping-worms.)
