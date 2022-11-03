The Vermont Medical Reserve Corps and the Vermont Ethics Network are teaming up to offer free workshops on planning for end-of-life care and advance directives.
The workshops will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Free Library; at the Albany Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.; and at the Jeudevine Library in Hardwick on Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.
Participants will learn how to have end-of-life care conversations with family members and how to record plans, including do-not-resuscitate orders and an advance directive. Completed advance directives can be filed with the Vermont Advance Directive Registry.
For more information, call the Greensboro Free Library at 802-533-2531.
