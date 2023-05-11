On Sunday, May 21 from 4-6 p.m., Diana Fanning with give a solo piano concert at the Plainfield Opera House.
One of the most accomplished pianists in Vermont, Fanning has toured extensively as a solo performer and chamber musician. She has performed on numerous occasions as a concerto soloist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. She was featured as soloist in a performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in the debut concert of the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra and was invited back for performances of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.
