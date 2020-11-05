Hazen Union High School is seeking donations for A Recipe for Human Connection, a class designed around community connections through preparing and sharing food — soup, in particular.
The class is looking for well-loved but no longer wanted/needed pottery bowls, plates, dining utensils, placemats, candle holders and vases to help students create beautiful and meaningful place settings. Students will mix and match to create one or two place settings to use for a shared (distanced) meal at school and then take home.
Drop off donations at the Jeudevine Library, 93 North Main St., Hardwick, during open hours.
