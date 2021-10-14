The Hardwick Area Food Pantry and Center for an Agricultural Economy join forces for a Pies for People project for the Thanksgiving holiday.
With COVID-19 still a factor in our lives, coordinators have decided to ask for pies baked in home kitchens by volunteers instead of getting lots of people together in one room.
Anyone interested in baking a pie (or five) for this effort, contact Bethany Dunbar at bethany@hardwickagriculture.org or call the pantry at 802-472-5940 and leave a message.
Pies should be pumpkin (or squash) or fruit pies delivered fresh baked to the pantry in Hardwick Oct 28 or Nov. 4 between noon-2 p.m. Ingredients must be listed.
Volunteers will be provided with details once they sign up. Deadline to sign up is Oct. 20.
