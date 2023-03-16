Neighbors catch up over sweet and savory homemade breakfast pies at Pie Breakfast and Auction, Saturday, March 25, 8-10:30 a.m., Woodbury Elementary School, 63 Valley Lake Road.
Live music, a local goods and services auction and used book sale are the cherry on top.
