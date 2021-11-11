An opening reception for the Photographer’s Workroom at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m.
Photographer’s Workroom is a group of eight artists who use cameras for creative expression. “With the intention of keeping ourselves creating and connected during the months of social isolation, we began a visual exchange of ‘call and response,’” according to a press release about the show, which runs through Jan. 15.
“The guidelines and expectations were simple. One put out a call, begging for another to respond. Lines, shapes, colors and forms became ongoing conversations,” according to a description of the show. “The surprise was seeing our images reflected back at us through another’s eyes.”
More at riverartsvt.org.
