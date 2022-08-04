The Firehouse in Craftsbury Village hosts a contra dance on Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 to 9 p.m.
Dances will be called by Pete Sutherland, a living legend of the traditional music and dance scene in Vermont and nationally recognized musician, composer, visual artist, writer and storyteller.
Live music will be provided by youth musicians.
Donations are welcome at the door and refreshments will be available. Beginners are welcome and no partner is needed.
The dance will benefit the Craftsbury Historical Society.
