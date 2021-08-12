Modern Times Theater will perform “The Perils of Mr. Punch,” Saturday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m., at the Plainfield Opera House, 18 High St.
The one and only Punch and Judy, presented live, and updated for the 21st century. It’s a melodrama of epically small proportions, hosted per tradition by the uku-lady Rose Friedman. Justin Lander, showman of the absurd, portrays all the characters.
The program is rounded out with live music played on a variety of instruments, from the cornet to the bicycle pump. It’s a low-tech old-time spectacle, entertaining to people of all ages: from one to one hundred.
For more information go to plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
