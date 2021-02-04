Peoples Academy seniors and their families have worked together for over 25 years to provide a safe, fun-filled post-graduation drug- and alcohol-free celebration to cap off high school.
The goal is to keep the community’s youth safe on graduation night — a night when partying too often leads to tragedy.
The first Project Graduation fundraiser this year will be the traditional 20/20 raffle. Tickets cost $20, and each ticket sold will be re-entered for a $100 prize in each of the 20 drawings.
So, each ticket has 20 opportunities to be a winning ticket. Drawings will take place each school day during the month of March, with two drawings on March 31.
Tickets must be sold by Feb. 10 and are available from and senior at Peoples. If you don’t know a senior but would like to support Project Grad, contact Sara Haskins at paprojectgrad@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.