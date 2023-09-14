Maggie Williams, a student from Morristown who attends Peoples Academy, has been awarded a Kennedy-Lugar study abroad scholarship. Williams will travel to Amman, Jordan, where she will live with a host family and attend a local school for the academic year.
The program is part of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Williams, a junior, is one of only 65 students competitively selected from across the United States to participate in the program.
Through her participation in the program, Williams will be at the forefront of citizen diplomacy, serving as a youth ambassador in her host country, enhancing cross-cultural understanding and deepening trust by building lasting relationships with her host family and peers, and engaging in volunteer service and leadership training to help her host community.
The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study program was first authorized by Congress in the aftermath of Sept. 11 as an effort to increase dialogue and mutual understanding between people of the United States and people of countries with significant Muslim populations.
Initially created as a program for international high school students to live and study in the U.S., the program was expanded in 2009 to include American high school students to study overseas.
