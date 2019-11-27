When Tamarack Family Medicine opened in October at 109 Professional Drive, Morrisville, there was a glaring need for color and interest in the new space.
Peoples Academy art teacher Averill McDowell and 18 students in grades 10, 11 and 12 worked on a design at school and gave up their weekend Nov. 2-3 to create a 25-by-8-foot mural in the waiting room that depicts a Vermont summer scene
The students involved: Addison Baranyay, Serenity Braun, Natalie Barbour, Alyson Black, Mirandia Kuney, Mie Baek-Jensen, Annamay Brown, Madeline Moffett, Maya Remick, Skyler Brown, Melania Fogg, Brianna Reeve, Elexis Jiron, Lila Dobson, Ella Farrell, Larissa Schiller, Mallory Hubbard and Hannah Judkins.
Tamarack Family Medicine looks forward to showing a rotating exhibit of art by local high school students in its office hallways in the near future.