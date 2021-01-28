Peoples Academy seniors are working hard to raise money for Project Graduation, a safe way to celebrate after the graduation ceremony.
The details of the celebration are yet to be determined, but seniors are holding a bottle drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop off returnable cans and bottles to the municipal parking lot between the post office and food coop on that day.
If you can’t get there, email kcso@pshift.com or vtamyk@gmail.com your location and details by Friday, Feb. 12, and a Peoples senior will pick them up on the 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.