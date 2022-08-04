Peoples Academy reunion

From left, Sharon Dubuque Compagna, Francine Clark Page, Judy Gillen Beard, Bob Levis, Marlene Small Wheeler, Skip Lamere and Connie Randall Bates.

 Courtesy photo

The Peoples Academy Class of 1962 held its 60th reunion on July 23 at the home of Judy and Alan Beard. Seven class members and three guests attended.

The class hopes to meet again next year on the second weekend in June.

