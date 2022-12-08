The Peoples Academy Class of 2023 is selling 20/20 tickets — 20 chances to win $100 for $20 per ticket — as a fundraiser.
Tickets will be drawn at each home basketball game and the winners do not need to be present.
Purchase tickets from any Peoples Academy senior at each home game, or by calling 802-888-4600.
