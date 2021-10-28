Peoples Academy Class of 1958

Front row, from left, Louise Foss Deuso, Marion Lanphear Houghton, Clifford Hurst, Lucille Dumas and Audrey Hickok Ward. Back row, from left, Eleanor Stancliffe Argandona, Reginald Haselton, Ralph Wiltshire, Richard Deuso, Keith Cassavant and Suzanne Sanders Campbell.

 Courtesy photo

Fifteen members of the Peoples Academy Class of 1958 attended their 63rd class reunion in the banquet room of the Charlmont Restaurant in Morristown on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Members and their guests came from Florida, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.