Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.