Author Pearl Whitfield will discuss her second novel, “Apsara,” and her journey from Oregon across the United States putting together a book tour at Jeudevine Library on Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m.
The novel is the story of Bopha, a young girl who lives in a remote village in 12th century Cambodia. She loves to dance and is chosen to train as an apsara (court dancer) for King Jayavarman VII. Apsaras dance to bring heaven to earth, blessing the land with prosperity. Bopha walks from her home to Angkor Wat and begins a life she could never have imagined.
This work of historical fiction grew from an experience Whitfield had in 2013 in Cambodia at the museum in Siem Reap, the town closest to Angkor Wat.
“In a way, it wrote itself,” said Whitfield, “I just had to sit down and listen.”
Whitfield has been writing for much of her life, mostly unpublished essay and memoir. “About 25 years ago, I committed to doing ‘The Artist’s Way’ process, which has been very helpful in allowing me to write relatively free of my self-critic and given me skills for recognizing blocks and releasing them.”
Whitfield lives in a small town in the high desert of eastern Oregon, but she lived in Vermont for 30 years. For more information or to schedule a reading by Whitfield, contact her by email at ponderosasage@gmail.com.
For information call the library at 802-472-5948.
