Hyde Park Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7779 is promoting the American Legion’s annual Patriot Pen essay.
This year’s theme is “What is Patriotism to Me?” Essays should be 300 to 400 words.
Each year, sixth, seventh and eighth graders compete for $55,000.
Deadline is Oct. 26. For more information, call Bev Madden at 888-4339.
