Jeudevine Library in Hardwick holds a discussion the book, “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett on Thursday, Sept. 30, 5:15 pm.
“On the most basic level, ‘The Dutch House’ is a book about two people piecing together the fragments of their youth. Maeve and Danny’s childhood has a fairytale quality, as if Cinderella and Hansel and Gretel were mixed together. They grow up in a wealthy household but lose everything, their mother is presumed to be dead … Maeve and Danny are forced to lean on each other and, as adults, try to pick up the pieces of their childhood and find a way back home,” writes Jennifer Marie Lin on the-bibliofile.com.
A 2019 New York Times notable book, copies are available for checkout.
Call 472-5948 or email jeudevinelibrary@hardwickvt.org.
