A new parents group meets at Varnum Memorial Library the first Monday of each month, facilitated by a former newborn intensive care unit nurse and lactation consultant. The first meeting is Nov. 1, 5-6 p.m.
Meet new parents in the community, ask questions, share stories and more. Snacks will be provided. RSVP to Courtney at cmilacqua@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.