Composting becomes a legal requirement on July 1, and questions abound about what that means to Vermont homeowners and businesses.

On June 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District and the Lamoille Chamber of Commerce will host a Zoom meeting to inform the public about the upcoming composting requirements coming into effect and answer questions.

The law, passed back in 2012, will require non-meat food scraps to be disposed of separately from general trash.

The panel will explain how to comply with the law, why it was adopted, and the best way to start composting. The panel will include state legislators and state and regional waste management officials. A link to the Zoom meeting will be available at lrswmd.org.

Questions can be asked during the event or sent beforehand to outreach@lrswmd.org or executive director@lamoillechamber.com.

