Rik Palieri and George Mann, featuring songs from the Almanac Trail take over Tuesday Night Live outdoor stage at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Palieri, now a resident of Vermont, has been performing for more than 50 years singing both original and traditional songs on a variety of folk instruments, including the banjo, six-and 12-string guitars, mouth bow, Native American flute and a collection of rare Polish bagpipes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.