PA grads hold 50th reunion

On July 31, the Peoples Academy class of 1971 celebrated its 50th class reunion at the Copley Country Club in Morrisville. Fifty percent of the class attended along with many friends and spouses and former English teacher Carol (Rich) Young and former principal Bernie Sheltra.
Attendees paid homage to the 12 classmates who have died with a tribute board. Classmates also sang the school song, “Dear Old PA.”
Weekend festivities began on the eve of July 30 with a social gathering at Hoagies and ending with Sunday brunch at 10 Railroad restaurant.
