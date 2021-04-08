Did you know that not all owls hoot? Join the Barton, Glover, Greensboro and Jeudevine Libraries for a one-hour virtual program all about owls Friday, April 23, 10 a.m., with the Vermont Institute for Natural Science (VINS).
The program includes live owls and an audible demonstration of the sounds of local owls. Participants will learn the defining characteristics and adaptations for these nocturnal predators.
Kids can also dissect an owl pellet at home before the program; supplies limited.
Sign up to receive the Zoom link and owl pellet with your local librarian: Pam Kennedy (Barton) pamkenn@gmail.com; Toni Eubanks (Glover) toni.eubanks@gmail.com; Diane Grenkow (Jeudevine in Hardwick) jeudevineyouthlibrarian@hardwickvt.org; and Emily Purdy (Greensboro) greensborokids@gmail.com.
