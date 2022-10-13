Enjoy a ham dinner on Sunday, Oct. 23, noon-1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 21 Creek Rd, Craftsbury.
Catholic Financial Life Chapter N443, the sponsor of the dinner, will match a portion of the net proceeds to benefit Our Lady of Fatima maintenance
Besides ham, the menu features mashed potatoes, beans squash, cole slaw, pickled beets, rolls, dessert and a beverage. Cost is by donation.
Live music will be provided by Bernie Lussier and friends.
For more information, contact Jeannine Young at cfli443@gmtmom.com or 802-586-2899.
