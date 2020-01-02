Cannabis effects on the body and the brain will be the opening topic for the winter session of the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute lectures, organized through the University of Vermont.
Opening the series on Wednesday, Jan. 8, will be Karen Lounsbury, professor of pharmacology at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine. The lectures are given at the Commodores Inn restaurant, 823 S. Main St., Stowe. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. and the lecture begins at 1:30 p.m. sharp.
Lounsbury will present the benefits, risks and future potential associated with medical marijuana and provide insight into the history of medical and recreational cannabis, including information about compounds and medical products derived from cannabis, evidence for therapeutic effects and the associated risks of such use.
Lounsbury hold a doctorate in pharmacology and is the director of the Foundations Curriculum for the Larner College of Medicine. She has an active cancer research lab and also instructs medical students in neuropharmacology topics, including motor disorders, depressive disorders, opioid use for pain, and treatment of substance use disorders.
Next up on Wednesday, Jan. 15, will be Chandler Matson, an attorney in Stowe, whose topic is “The Age of Violence.”
Refreshments follow the presentation. There is a $7 fee for nonmembers.
Information: Ann Spearing, 888-7466; learn.uvm.edu/osher.