The Green Mountain Fraternal Order of Eagles in Jeffersonville is accepting applications for the Robbie Pollander and the Edison A. Reynolds scholarship awards.
Each $500 scholarship can be used for anything school related, from books to transportation, and from classes to clothing. Any Lamoille County graduating senior who expresses the “qualities of being a good citizen in their community” and is pursuing a higher education is eligible.
To be considered, submit a biography and a theme-based short essay on the topic, “In My Community, People Helping People.” All entries must be postmarked by May 31. Send to Fraternal Order of Eagles, Attention David May, P.O. Box 216, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
There is an additional scholarship available from the Eagles Auxiliary specifically for female students.
The criteria is the same and those entries should be submitted to Ladies Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles, P.O. Box 326, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
