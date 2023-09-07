Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m., Opera Vermont offers its inaugural performance at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, one of its new key venues.
Opera Vermont will be performing a smorgasbord of opera’s greatest hits, from Verdi’s “La Traviata” to Puccini’s “La Boheme,” and all the way to what many might consider the greatest operas of our own time, “Les Miseables” and “West Side Story.”
Who would imagine Rossini’s “Cinderella” set in Dr. Seuss’ Whoville? Well Opera Vermont can imagine it. That is only one of the many new takes on old classics it is preparing to help reach a wider audience beyond the traditional operagoer.
Opera Vermont is partnering with key theaters in Vermont to bring a new style to an old art and an old art form to a new audience.
An important dimension of Opera Vermont’s new partnership with the Highland Center for the Arts will be providing new opportunities to help area schools supplement music programs and to help area students pursue and develop their musical interests and talents.
