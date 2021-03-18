A free Prevent T2 program begins online in April to provide support and tools to sustain healthy habits, which can help prevent diabetes.
This year-long program starts Wednesday, April 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Classes meet via Zoom weekly for the first 16 weeks, then one to two times a month for a total of 24 sessions. Those who have been previously diagnosed with diabetes are not eligible for this program.
To learn more, contact Rorie at roried@protonmail.com or (802) 324-9198, or visit myhealthyvt.org.
