The public has two opportunities to see some one-act plays in Hyde Park.
Lamoille Union High School hosts its one-act play festival Saturday, March 26, starting at 1:30 p.m. at the school in Hyde Park.
Peoples Academy starts off with “A Night of Dark Intent,” a mystery thriller, followed by Lamoille Union’s mind-bender comedy, “The Exam,” and “Romeo and Juliet Six Very Busy Days,” a Shakespearean farce from Bellows Free Academy.
On Thursday, March 24, Lamoille Union offers its own evening of one-acts, 7-9 p.m.
The public is welcome. Tickets at the door cost $5.
More at bit.ly/3ibMfwQ.
