The 22nd Folk Music Concert A Celebration of Singing features singer, composer and song-collector Moira Smiley, Sunday, Aug. 22, 4-6 p.m., 758 Old West Church Road, Calais.
Smiley has sung in arenas, cathedrals, kitchens, back porches, sound stages and on glaciers. She’s performed with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Tune-Yards, Tim O’Brien, Eric Whitacre, Los Angeles Master Chorale,
New World Symphony and The Lyris String Quartet.
Her original compositions, choral arrangements and folk music are sung by millions of voices around the world today.
The annual folk concert is organized by singer Deb Flanders in honor of her great-aunt Helen Hartness Flanders, an internationally recognized ballad collector and authority on folk music found in New England and in the British Isles.
Joining Flanders and Smiley are multi-instrumentalist Pete Sutherland, fiddler Oliver Scanlon, cellist John Dunlop and violinist/fiddler Laura Markowitz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.