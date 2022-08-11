The Craftsbury Public Library’s annual book sale is back.
This year the sale will be held on Old Home Day, Saturday, Aug. 13, on Craftsbury Common. With thousands of books available for sale, there is something for everyone: new fiction and classics, history, travel, art, how-to, poetry, cookbooks, Vermont and regional titles. There will be a selection of children's books, from picture books to chapter books.
Books will be offered for sale by donation. Shoppers can browse through the offerings, choose what they would like, and pay what they think is fair. The library has two goals for this sale, to raise funds for the library operations and to move the books on to appreciative homes.
For more information, contact the library at 802-586-9683 or director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
