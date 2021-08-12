Old Home Day in Craftsbury celebrates its 100th year, Saturday, Aug. 14, on the Common, all day starting with a pet show at 9:30 a.m.
There will be kids games, races, bouncy houses and a dunk tank, the Craftsbury History farmer’s market, and musical performances by the Honeybee Steel Band and Newport Town Band — and that’s all before noon.
Floats will line up at Dustan Field at 12:30 p.m. for the 1 p.m. parade.
At 2 p.m., Shakespeare Camp will give its rendition of “A Midsummer Night's Dream, followed by the Block Party on the Common with music, food, picnicking, lawn games and celebrating from 5-8:30 p.m.
