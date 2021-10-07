Tuesday morning senior and retiree programs at the Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville continue in October, from 9-10 a.m.
• Oct. 12: Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
• Oct. 19: Fostering mental health and wellness in your daily life. Recognize stress and ways to change your reaction to what is happening around you.
• Oct. 26: The skill and history of scary movie magic. Watch a range of films, from black and white to the high-tech films of today.
• Nov. 2: Book club. The first book in the book club is “Three Can Keep a Secret” by Vermont author Archer Mayor. What could be more fitting for Halloween and All Saints Day that a complex mystery involving two corpses, one mental patient and a long-held secret that binds them together. Reserve a book at 644-2117.
RSVP to Lesley at lnasemoonspinner@gmail.com if you plan to attend any of the events.
