Zona Harvey Bryce

Zona Carrie Harvey Bryce, 77, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 6, 1943, in Jeffersonville, Zona Carrie Harvey was a twin daughter born to the late Stanley and Hazel (Mashia) Harvey Sr. She graduated from Cambridge High School, class of 1961.
Zona married her high school sweetheart, Olin Stewart Bryce Jr., on July 1, 1961, and they made their home together on the family dairy farm in Cambridge’s Pleasant Valley with the iconic view of Mt. Mansfield as the backdrop.
Zona worked whole-heartedly alongside her husband maintaining the dairy farm, raising their six children and volunteering in the community whenever she could. She had a deep devotion to family in both good times and bad. She gave great care to her parents and to her siblings in their time of need, for which she will always be remembered.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Olin, and six children, Marcia (Timothy Connors), Todd, Toni (Robin), Terri (Sherry), Margo (Shaun Donahue) and Tyler (Jill); 12 grandchildren, Codi (Miranda), Ashley (Steve Jean), Shelby, Shawn Connors, Ryan Connors, Chapin (Alexa), Olivia, Katharine, Thomas, Jared, Emily and Joshua; as well as three great-grandchildren.
The extended family includes Suzanne Harvey-Safford, Esther Meyer, Lucille, James and Richard Bryce, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Zona also leaves behind many life-long friends whom she treasured.
Zona was predeceased by all of her siblings, including her twin Zilda (Maynard), Beverly (Clayton Russell), Katherine (Desmarais), Marlene (Lloyd Dezotelle), George and Stanley Harvey Jr., as well as Olin’s siblings Virginia Hanker, Carroll Bryce and Glenna McGowan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661, and the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 38, Lake Elmore, VT 05657, as the family is grateful for the care and support they gave Zona during these trying times during this global pandemic.
Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
