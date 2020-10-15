Yvette Marguerite (Laplante) Gagnon, 83, of Elmore, died peacefully on the evening of Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at The Manor Nursing Home, where she’d resided since November 2019.
Yvette was born on March 23, 1937, in Montmorency, Quebec, Canada, to Horace and Flora (Fauteux) Laplante, later moving to Coaticook, Quebec, where she attended Catholic school and began her lifetime of devotion to the holy family.
On June 13, 1953,she wed Nil Fernand Gagnon, the same day they moved to Stowe, having been sponsored by Le Boeuf Blanc Farm to work in the U.S. due to a shortage of work in Canada. They began their family while working the farm and supplemented their income by knitting Stowe clothing, all while learning to speak English. By the age of 18, their love had created two beautiful daughters, Suzanne and Nicole, and blessing her with her most cherished role of mother. Seven years later, their final attempt at the son they so desired brought forth their third daughter, Annette.
Following seven years of a temporary move back to Canada, and briefly living in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Websterville and Barre in Vermont, they purchased their first home in Graniteville in 1963, where they raised their family. Yvette worked outside the home when she could, serving others in various restaurants, sewing for several local businesses and a time of pride as a manager at McDonald’s — not bad for a graduate of eighth grade and the school of life. Her final job at Dunkin Donuts in Morrisville, while in her 70s, gave her great joy and satisfaction; many relationships forged there still had her being lovingly referred to as “the coffee lady,” always bringing a smile to her face.
In the early 1990s, they sold the family home and moved to their little dream home in Williamstown. Then, a wild idea presented itself; they sold the house, bought a camper and headed to Florida for winters with Nil’s sister, returning to Jeff and Annette’s home in Elmore to park for the summer. This was the first time in their lives that truly revolved around just them, adventures most people experience early in their married lives.
As Yvette surely basks in the light of God, she leaves behind many loved ones struggling to fill the void left by her passing. Her husband of 67 years, Nil Gagnon of The Manor in Morrisville; daughters, Suzanne (Sue), Marsha and Mike of Vershire, Nicole (Nickie) Lafaille and Michael of East Barre, Annette (Nanette) Small and Jeffery of Elmore; grandchildren, Christopher Lafaille and Laura of Middlesex, Jeffrey Lafaille and Kellie of Barre Town, Jeremy Small of Elmore, Melissa Anderson of South Barre, Sarah Slothower and Don of Swanton; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Meadow and Peyton Lafaille of Barre Town, Chase and Avery Lafaille of Middlesex, Sawyer and Anderson John of South Barre, Don Jr. and Devin of Swanton; siblings-in-law, Bertrand Gagnon, Fernande Lehoux, Marie-Marte Lafond, Louisette Plante and Laurier Gagnon of Coaticook, Quebec, and Bernadette Gadbois and partner, Bob Welch, of Plattsburg, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews, many of whom considered her a second mom.
Yvette is predeceased by her parents, Horace and Flora Laplante, sister Anita (Gagnon) and infant sister Suzanne Laplante, brother Aime (and wife Mona), parents-in-Law Alfred and Leah Gagnon, siblings-in-law/beloved friends Adrien and Solange Gagnon, Armand and Therese Gagnon, Mariel Lavoie, and Lorraine and Arthur Isabel. She was certainly greeted by the wagging tails of their many beloved dogs, most recently Lucky Dog, who got her through so many tough times after Nil went into assisted living in 2012.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church at 301 Brooklyn St, Morrisville, VT. Burial at St. Theresa’s Cemetery, Johnson Street Ext., Hyde Park, will take place after the Mass, followed by a reception at the VFW, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park, VT.
Yvette’s favorite color was any shade of purple/lavender; if you have something in those colors, please wear it. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance may be limited and masks are required; it would be Yvette’s wish to keep everyone safe and healthy. Feel free to attend any, all or no parts of the tribute and know that she/we respect your choices and love you all.
Donations may be made in Yvette’s memory to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661; CVMC Cancer Patient Fund, PO Box 547, Barre, VT 05641; or North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Rd, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.