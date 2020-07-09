Winston Dezaine, 96, of Johnson died July 2, 2020, at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville.
He was born in Johnson May 9, 1924, son of Fred and Nellie (Marcy) Dezaine.
Winston completed the eighth grade and entered the workforce to help provide income for his family. He held various jobs, such as farming for Alden Manchester on the Hogback Road and working at the Johnson Woolen Mill.
In 1942, during World War II, Winston married Dorothy Darling of Craftsbury. A year later, Winston enlisted in the U.S. Army and began basic infantry training at Fort Devens in Massachusetts, completing it in England.
On June 6, 1944, he was part of the invasion of Normandy in France, one of the largest, most significant amphibious operations in the history of warfare. U.S. and Allied troops attempted beach landings in five sectors along the Normandy coast, and US troops landed at Utah and Omaha. Winston was among the brave soldiers at Omaha.
Many years later, Winston recalled thinking he would never again see his Vermont home. He fought in battle after battle, including the Battle of the Bulge, and by 1945 Allied forces were advancing across Nazi Germany in combat town by town, street by street, home by home and room by room combat. Combined efforts of Allied troops, including the Army paratroopers who landed behind enemy lines prior to the invasion of Normandy, eventually led to victory over the Germans. The young U.S. soldiers Hitler called “Boy Scouts” would best even his most skilled troops.
After the war, Winston returned home to Johnson and went to work in the mines for Eastern Magnesia Talc Co. Some years later, he accepted an opportunity to manage a new talc milling and mining operation in southern Vermont. An aging and tired mica mill proved challenging for Winston, but he persevered and brought the mill back to life and profitability for the talc company.
A shortage of quality talc caused the company to eventually plan to shut down its three mines in Johnson, Waterbury and Windsor. When Winston heard the news, he and a colleague took it upon themselves to drill test holes in the mines. They discovered a body of talc that was believed to be the purest in the world, which attracted the attention of Johnson & Johnson, which bought the talc company, which was called Windsor Minerals at that time. The body of talc Winston discovered produced an estimated one million tons. Not bad for an eighth-grade graduate.
Winston’s wife, Dorothy, died in 2006. Their only child died at birth. Survivors include many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Memories and condolences may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
A private burial for Winston will be held on July 13; in light of COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian burial will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Winston’s memory may be made to The Manor Inc. at 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT 05661. The family thanks The Manor for the professional and caring help provided to Winston.
