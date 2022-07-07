Winifred L. Kitonis

Winifred L. “Winnie” Kitonis, 101, died peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Avanti Health Care in St. Cloud, Fla., after a long decline in health.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1920, in Bridgewater Corners, the daughter of Edward and Flossie (Clement) Birmingham.
She attended public school in Woodstock and graduated from Woodstock High School. She then attended the Katherine Gibbs School for one year of college.
World War II broke out not long after, and like many of her generation, Winnie answered the call to duty. Enlisting in the Army Air Forces, she underwent training to become a pilot for the Women’s Airforce Service Pilot program. It was during this period that she met Gerald McLaughlin, who was enlisted in the Marines. They had a son, Jerry.
Returning home to Vermont, Winnie met Peter Kitonis and they married in 1946, and they made their home in Elmore. They went on to have three more children and were married until his death in 1987. Many years later, she moved to Florida and married Herbert Pearce, who predeceased her in 2019.
Winnie is survived by her four children, Jerry Kitonis of Elmore, Jane Wilson (Charlie) of St. George, Peter Kitonis (Sue) of Elmore, and Christine Kitonis (Joel) of St. Albans; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husbands; her brothers, Reginald (Elizabeth) and Leon (Hazel) Birmingham; sisters, Eva (Coltey) Bernier and Mae (Arthur) Knudsen; and a son-in-law, Charlie Wilson.
Winnie was a vivacious and generous woman, and a friend to all she met. She loved working and playing outdoors, enjoying water skiing on Lake Elmore and fishing for brook trout. She loved hunting partridge.
A hard worker, she was co-owner of the Salls and Kitonis Potato Company, which raised and sold potatoes from over 100 acres to many local grocery stores from the 1950s until the 1980s. Always looking out for others, she cared for several disabled people in her home from 1980s into the 1990s, providing food, shelter and comfort to those less fortunate.
A staunch Democrat, she was an advocate for women’s rights and the dignity of common, working people.
Her family would like to invite you to a celebration of Winnie’s life on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Lake Elmore State Park in Elmore in the pavilion from noon-3 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Interment will be later at the Elmore Cemetery, at the family’s convenience.
For those who wish to do so, donations can be made to the charity of their choice in Winnie’s memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.