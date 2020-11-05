Wilmer “Bill” Davis, of Johnson, died recently.
Bill grew up in Johnson on the family farm with his three brothers, Artie, Bud and Gordie. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and spent part of his time in the service in Japan. In 1958, his enlistment over, he returned to Johnson and in 1964 married Carol Griswold of Johnson.
Bill and Carol celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary last April. Although remembering the family farm fondly, he decided not to go back to farming. In 1997, he retired from the Johnson State College maintenance department after 25 years.
Bill volunteered for many years at the Johnson Fire Department and was active in the Johnson American Legion, Post #46. His memory of Johnson was sharp and helped many people with its history, from naming old swimming holes to “who lived where.” In retirement he and Carol would winter in Florida, and while there he developed a keen eye for small treasures at the flea market. For fun he liked to work with wood and made many unique toys and crafts.
He enjoyed visits from his children, Fawn Whittemore and husband, Allen, and Craig Davis and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Scott Whittemore and Brooklyn Gerhart, Dakota Whittemore and wife, Kendra, Allison Ahlquist and husband, Sean, Sr., and Makayla Davis; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson. Wear masks if attending the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
