Willis E. Allaire

Willis Edward Allaire, 49, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly at his residence on April 13, 2021.
He was born Jan. 2, 1972, in Morrisville, the son of Charles and Angela (Myott) Allaire. He attended Peoples Academy in Morrisville. Willis spent a great deal of his childhood and early adulthood on the farm of his uncle, Clarence Towne of Morrisville.
Later, he owned and operated Johnson Towing and Auto Repair. Following a car accident in 2007, he was forced to close his business and was disabled.
He always had a deep connection with dairy farming. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, drag racing Ford trucks and working on motors for all kinds of vehicles. He was especially fond of diesel engines.
Willis loved the time that he spent with his daughters.
Survivors include his mother, Angela Smith of Morrisville; a brother, Chad Allaire and his wife, Liv Skorstad, of Hardwick; a sister, Heather Allaire Kirkpatrick; four daughters, Hallie Bourgeous of Johnson, Macy Brown and Maddison Brown, both of Eden, and Wylloh Allaire of Morrisville; two stepdaughters, Navah and Maddison McCaffrey of Coventry; his grandmother, Nina Allaire; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Charles Allaire.
All services will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Jenna’s House-Jenna’s Promise, P.O. Box 575, Johnson VT 05656.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb. Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.