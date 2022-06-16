William T. Corrow

William T. “Bill” Corrow, 86, took his last train ride on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, two days shy of his 87th birthday. Bill, also known as Wild Bill and the Mayor of Mackville, was surrounded by family, friends and his extra special caregivers in his beloved Mackville home.
Bill was born at home to Irene and Arthur Corrow in Hardwick on June 10, 1935. His mother said his head was so small it could fit in a teacup. He grew to be healthy and strong and was laying rails by 16.
At 18, Bill married Betty Mae Longe and they had six children, Susan (deceased), Sandy, Cathy, Billy, Lisa and Shawn. Bill and Betty moved to their forever home in Mackville in 1965.
Bill was no stranger to hard work. He worked for the St. Johnsbury and Lamoille County Railroad and the Lamoille Valley Railway for many years, usually while involved in some other business venture, such as Susie’s Snack Bar, the A&W, Coles Pond Casino, Sheldon Junction Casino, a laundromat, the Corner Store and real estate, to name a few.
After retirement from the railroad, he got obsessed in the 1980s with gardening, including growing strawberries and organic carrots commercially. He owned a brush-hog and rototilling business, Mackville Farms. Even with declining health he planned a big garden, and his dedicated helpers would make it happen. He loved nothing more than riding in his golf cart and checking out the gardens when he could no longer work in them.
As hard as Bill worked, he may have played harder. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and relished the deer camp life, especially when he wasn’t hunting. He enjoyed traveling with friends, whether it be a short trip to Maine, or driving all the way to Alaska with his wife Betty and Art and Evie Gauthier in a pop-up tent trailer in the 1990s. He was a dedicated sports fan of the Boston Bruins and Red Sox and would schedule his naps around the games.
Many a rousing card game and party was held in the Corrow household. Bill and Betty were famous for their hospitality. Even in Bill’s later years his home was the place for a good visit and the beverage of your choice.
Bill leaves behind his five children and their mates, lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many special friends who became family. He will join his wife Betty and daughter Susie and tons of good friends on the other side. Every day for Bill was a celebration of life. A big party will happen at a later date. Bill requested no services. Mackville just won’t be the same.
If you care to make a donation in his memory, the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661, was a cause he and his friends raised funds for over many years, or Caledonian Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury VT 05819.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.